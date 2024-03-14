Thailand capable of industrial-grade ethanol production to cut import: FTI

The suggestion came after the FTI discovered Thailand's vast potential for ethanol production through sugar cane and tapioca fermentation, transforming the country into a major ethanol hub.

Citing reduced consumption of sweets these days due to healthy trends of people, which has reduced the demand for edible sugar, he pointed out that allowing Thai sugar manufacturers to produce industrial-grade ethanol would help them survive while increasing the value of sugar cane as well as tapioca – two of Thailand's key economic crops.

He said this unlocking would help Thailand achieve its ambitious goal of becoming a leading green economy, using the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) model.

The BCG model, officially introduced by the government at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in 2022, provides a roadmap and guidelines for Thailand to achieve its carbon neutrality target while also driving the kingdom towards sustainable growth and prosperity.