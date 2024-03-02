Sales of 66% of Thai firms plunged 10-30% due to cheap imports: FTI

FTI vice-chairman Montri Mahaplerkpong said on Friday that the majority of FTI executives surveyed in the February poll on how cheap imports were affecting Thai entrepreneurs expressed concern about rising competition as well as consumer safety due to low product quality.

The survey is part of the FTI CEO Poll monthly campaign that collects data from 234 executives in 46 industries as well as those from 76 FTI provincial offices.

Around 65.8% of the respondents said that their sales had plummeted by 10% to over 30% in the past month due to competition from cheap imports.

Industries that had been affected the most included electrical appliances (70.1%), food and cosmetics (55.6%), textile and fashion products (49.6%), construction materials (42.7%) and machinery (30.3%).

Around 81.2% of respondents believed that Thai entrepreneurs were unable to compete with cheap imports in terms of cost, while 74.4% were concerned about consumer safety from using low-quality products that had not met industrial standards.