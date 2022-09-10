Acting Prime Minister expresses condolence on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

On Friday (September 9), General Prawit Wongsuwon, Deputy Prime Minister and Acting Prime Minister; Chuan Leekpai, President of the National Assembly and Speaker of the House of Representatives; Don Pramudwinai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; General Prayut Chan-o-cha, Minister of Defence; and Abhisit Vejjajiva, former Prime Minister of Thailand, signed a book of condolence at the Residence of the Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Thailand (Mark Gooding) on the occasion of the passing of the late Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 in the afternoon of September 8, 2022 (local time in the UK).

The Secretariat of the Cabinet has instructed government agencies and state enterprises all over the Kingdom of Thailand to fly flags at half-mast on September 9 and 12-13, 2022, a total of three working days.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch of the United Kingdom, ascended to the throne on February 6, 1952 and Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee was jubilantly celebrated on June 2, 2022 to mark her remarkable 70 years of reign. Her Majesty The Queen visited the Kingdom of Thailand twice as a Royal Guest of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother in 1972 and 1996.



