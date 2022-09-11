Saturday night rains worsen flooding in many parts of Bangkok
Heavy rain on Saturday night aggravated the flooding crisis in many parts of Bangkok, and even left the basement carpark of a condominium in Bang Khen district under a sea of water.
Bang Khen, Sai Mai and Don Muang districts were among the areas worst hit on Saturday night.
At 2.20am on Sunday, Ekkapop Luangprasert, founder of the “Sai Mai Tong Rod” (Sai Mai must survive) Facebook page went live on the platform to show how a basement carpark in a condominium on Theparak Road had been flooded, leaving many cars under water.
Ekkapop and other volunteers helped the condominium staff create an embankment and pump water out. The management said the condo had never been hit by such severe flooding before.
Meanwhile, residents of Pattanakarn Sois 65 and 69 said their communities were heavily flooded on Saturday night, with many complaining that water had entered their homes in the early hours of Sunday.
A resident in Soi Pattanakarn 65 Ext 15 said the water level continued rising even after rains stopped around 11pm. By 2am the resident’s ground floor was filled with water, which rose even higher an hour later. The area is close to a Klong Prawet canal tributary that had swollen and burst its banks.
The Thai Meteorological Department has forecast that heavy rain will continue hitting about 80 per cent of Bangkok due to the influence of a monsoon ridge passing over the North, upper Central and Northeast.