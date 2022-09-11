Saturday night rains worsen flooding in many parts of Bangkok

At 2.20am on Sunday, Ekkapop Luangprasert, founder of the “Sai Mai Tong Rod” (Sai Mai must survive) Facebook page went live on the platform to show how a basement carpark in a condominium on Theparak Road had been flooded, leaving many cars under water.

Ekkapop and other volunteers helped the condominium staff create an embankment and pump water out. The management said the condo had never been hit by such severe flooding before.

Meanwhile, residents of Pattanakarn Sois 65 and 69 said their communities were heavily flooded on Saturday night, with many complaining that water had entered their homes in the early hours of Sunday.