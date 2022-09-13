Heavy downpours to hit most of Thailand all this week
Thailand will be hit with isolated heavy to very heavy rain until Sunday, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Monday evening.
A moderate monsoon trough will lie over the lower North, upper Central, East and lower Northeast as well as a low-pressure cell over Cambodia until Wednesday, the department said. A southwest monsoon will also prevail over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand, bringing heavy to very heavy rain to the North, Northeast, Central including Greater Bangkok, the East and the South.
From Thursday to Sunday, the monsoon trough across the North and Northeast, and the southwest monsoon over the rest of Thailand, the Andaman Sea and the Gulf will strengthen. This will bring continuous rain across the country, with isolated heavy rain in the North, Northeast, Central including Greater Bangkok, the East and the South. Waves in the upper Andaman and upper Gulf will be about 2 metres high, and higher under thundershowers.
The department has warned people to beware of flash floods and runoffs, especially along waterways near foothills and lowlands all this week. From Thursday to Sunday, all ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers.
The weather forecast until Sunday is as follows:
Greater Bangkok
Scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy rains.
Temperature: Lows of 24-28 degrees and highs of 30-36 degrees Celsius.
North
Scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated very heavy rain on Tuesday and again on Saturday and Sunday.
Temperature: Lows of 21-26 degrees and highs of 28-34 degrees Celsius.
Northeast
Scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy rain all week.
Temperature: Lows of 20-26 degrees and highs of 28-36 degrees Celsius.
Central region
Scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy rain throughout the period.
Temperature: Low of 22-27 degrees and highs of 30-36 degrees Celsius.
East
Scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain all week with isolated very heavy rain from Wednesday to Friday.
Waves until Wednesday will be about a metre high and higher in thundershowers and 2 metres high and higher in thundershowers from Thursday to Sunday.
Temperature: Low of 23-28 degrees and highs of 29-36 degrees Celsius.
South (east coast)
Scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rain throughout the period. Waves will be a metre high on Tuesday and Wednesday and double the size from Thursday to Sunday. The waves will be higher under thundershowers.
Temperature: Low of 22-27 degrees and highs of 30-36 degrees Celsius.
South (west coast)
Scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy rains all week.
Waves will be a metre high on Tuesday and Wednesday and 2 metres high from Thursday to Sunday. The waves will be higher under thundershowers.
Temperature: Low of 22-26 degrees and highs of 28-36 degrees Celsius.