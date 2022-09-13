Heavy downpours to hit most of Thailand all this week

A moderate monsoon trough will lie over the lower North, upper Central, East and lower Northeast as well as a low-pressure cell over Cambodia until Wednesday, the department said. A southwest monsoon will also prevail over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand, bringing heavy to very heavy rain to the North, Northeast, Central including Greater Bangkok, the East and the South.

From Thursday to Sunday, the monsoon trough across the North and Northeast, and the southwest monsoon over the rest of Thailand, the Andaman Sea and the Gulf will strengthen. This will bring continuous rain across the country, with isolated heavy rain in the North, Northeast, Central including Greater Bangkok, the East and the South. Waves in the upper Andaman and upper Gulf will be about 2 metres high, and higher under thundershowers.

The department has warned people to beware of flash floods and runoffs, especially along waterways near foothills and lowlands all this week. From Thursday to Sunday, all ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers.