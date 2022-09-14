‘Know Indonesia Better’ at Indonesia Fair, Siam Paragon

It aims to promote Indonesia’s trade, investment and tourism potentials and opportunities as well as Indonesia’s rich and unique culture.

Themed “Know Indonesia Better”, the Indonesia Fair will be held on September 16-18 at the Fashion Hall, 1st floor of Siam Paragon, Bangkok. It will showcase various Indonesian premium products such as Batik clothing and textiles, woven clothing and textiles, craft and household products, Indonesian culinary delights and travel packages. Those who are interested in knowing more about Indonesia can visit the fair and enjoy an engaging and exciting experience through the Indonesian cultural performances.

The TTICF is not only an Indonesian promotional forum, but is also a forum that serves further in increasing good understanding among peoples of two countries and enhancing people-to-people contact. It is also believed to help strengthen and deepen the existing bilateral relations for the mutual benefit of two countries. The series of TTICF events have taken place in several different locations in Bangkok. For more information, please visit Facebook: IndonesiaInBangkok and Instragram: @indonesiainbangkok.