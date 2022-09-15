Flash-flood warning for 24 provinces

The Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) issued the warning on Thursday, citing a weather forecast by the Meteorological Department, which said most of Thailand would experience more rainfall with isolated heavy showers until Sunday. This is due to the monsoon trough across the North and the Northeast, while the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf will strengthen.

The ONWR warned that from September 17 to 21, the following areas are prone to flash floods and river overflows, while suggesting that people residing near rivers and their basins follow the latest updates on weather and water levels:

North: Chiang Mai, Phrae, Nan, Lampang, Kamphaengphet, Tak, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.

Northeast: Loei, Bueng Kan, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Chaiyaphum, Amnat Charoen, Ubon Ratchathani, Yasothon, Si Sa Ket and Nakhon Ratchasima.

Central region: Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi.

West: Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi.

East: Chanthaburi and Trat.