Flash-flood warning for 24 provinces
Twenty-four provinces have been warned of flash floods and overflows from rivers and canals from Saturday until next Tuesday (September 17-21) due to heavy rains brought on by a monsoon trough and the southwest monsoon.
The Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) issued the warning on Thursday, citing a weather forecast by the Meteorological Department, which said most of Thailand would experience more rainfall with isolated heavy showers until Sunday. This is due to the monsoon trough across the North and the Northeast, while the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf will strengthen.
The ONWR warned that from September 17 to 21, the following areas are prone to flash floods and river overflows, while suggesting that people residing near rivers and their basins follow the latest updates on weather and water levels:
North: Chiang Mai, Phrae, Nan, Lampang, Kamphaengphet, Tak, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.
Northeast: Loei, Bueng Kan, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Chaiyaphum, Amnat Charoen, Ubon Ratchathani, Yasothon, Si Sa Ket and Nakhon Ratchasima.
Central region: Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi.
West: Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi.
East: Chanthaburi and Trat.
The ONWR also urged authorities to closely monitor the water levels of 13 dams and large reservoirs that would be affected by heavy rains and issue a warning to surrounding communities when the water rises to near critical levels. They are:
- Mae Ngat Somboon Chon, Chiang Mai
- Kiew Kho Ma, Kiew Lom and Mae Mok, Lampang
- Thab Salao, Uthai Thani
- Krasiao, Suphan Buri
- Ubol Ratana, Khon Kaen
- Lam Takhong, Lam Phra Phloeng, and Mun Bon, Nakhon Ratchasima
- Klong Si Yat, Chachoengsao
- Bang Phra, Chonburi
- Nong Pla Lai, Rayong.
The office asked local authorities to prepare evacuation plans for people living near rivers and in flood-prone areas, and issue warnings beforehand to allow adequate time for people to escape expected floods.