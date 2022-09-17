Phu Kradueng ready to welcome visitors from October 1

The park shuts down for four months every year from June 1 for nature to rehabilitate and to prevent accidents during the rainy season.

To enter the park, tourists are required to register via the QueQ application, which allows advance bookings of up to 60 days.

Tourists can call (04) 281 0834 or visit https://nps.dnp.go.th/reservation.php to reserve a bungalow or tent no more than 60 days before arrival.

Tourists can climb the Phu Kradueng mount, which is 1,315 metres above sea level, from 6am to 1pm on weekdays and from 5.30am to 1pm on weekends and public holidays.

Visitors are advised to wear a face mask when near people to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Phu Kradueng is one of Thailand’s best-known national parks, famous for its sea of mist, cool temperatures and rich flora and fauna spread over 217,576 rai (34,800 hectares). Its diverse landscape features soaring cliffs, waterfalls, fields and forests, which draw local and foreign tourists all year.