Flash floods, runoffs forecast for most of Thailand until Wednesday
Heavy to very heavy rain is expected to bring flash floods and runoffs across most of Thailand until Wednesday.
The Thai Meteorological Department said on Sunday that more rain with gusty winds is likely in most parts of the country, with isolated heavy to very heavy rain possible in the North, Northeast, Central region including Bangkok and its vicinity, the East and the South.
“People should beware of severe conditions that may cause flash floods and overflows, especially along the foothills, near waterways and lowlands,” the department said.
It added that moderate wind in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand will create waves of 1 to 2 metres high, which will be higher during thundershowers.
Ships should proceed with caution and keep off thunderstorms, the department warned.