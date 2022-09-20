Thai security forces prepare for emergencies ahead of Apec summit
Thailand’s special forces held an emergency drill at the Crystal Ekamai-Ramindra shopping mall on Monday as part of security preparations for the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit.
The drill was held to ensure the country’s security forces are prepared for any emergencies that may crop up during the summit.
The drill on Monday included the special forces handling situations like terrorists opening fire or taking hostages.
The Apec summit under the theme “Open Connect Balance” will be held on November 18-19 in Bangkok.