background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
SATURDAY, October 08, 2022
nationthailand
Thai security forces prepare for emergencies ahead of Apec summit

Thai security forces prepare for emergencies ahead of Apec summit

TUESDAY, September 20, 2022
THE NATION

Thailand’s special forces held an emergency drill at the Crystal Ekamai-Ramindra shopping mall on Monday as part of security preparations for the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit.

The drill was held to ensure the country’s security forces are prepared for any emergencies that may crop up during the summit.

Thai security forces prepare for emergencies ahead of Apec summit

The drill on Monday included the special forces handling situations like terrorists opening fire or taking hostages.

 

Thai security forces prepare for emergencies ahead of Apec summit

The Apec summit under the theme “Open Connect Balance” will be held on November 18-19 in Bangkok.

Thai security forces prepare for emergencies ahead of Apec summit Thai security forces prepare for emergencies ahead of Apec summit Thai security forces prepare for emergencies ahead of Apec summit Thai security forces prepare for emergencies ahead of Apec summit Thai security forces prepare for emergencies ahead of Apec summit Thai security forces prepare for emergencies ahead of Apec summit Thai security forces prepare for emergencies ahead of Apec summit Thai security forces prepare for emergencies ahead of Apec summit Thai security forces prepare for emergencies ahead of Apec summit Thai security forces prepare for emergencies ahead of Apec summit

THE NATION
TAGS
ThailandAPEC summitemergenciesSecuritydrillsPoliceNews Update
RELATED