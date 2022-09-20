Thai police on Vietnam mission to combat multibillion-dollar cross-border crime

Led by assistant national police chief Prachuap Wongsuk, the Thai visit marks an escalation of the battle against cross-border crime under a knowledge-sharing and cooperation agreement between the two countries. It comes after Vietnam was demoted to the bottom tier in the latest US Trafficking in Persons report.

The Thai delegation met with representatives from Vietnam’s Public Security Ministry and Immigration Bureau in Hanoi.

The two sides discussed cooperation to combat online gambling websites, online fraud and other cybercrime, people trafficking, and the arrest of suspects wanted on Interpol warrants. Exchanging information on transnational drug trafficking rings and seizure of their assets was also discussed and the two sides agreed to exchange police coordinators.