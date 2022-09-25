Don to talk Biden into attending Apec summit despite clash with granddaughter’s wedding
Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said on Sunday that he will personally ask US President Joe Biden to attend the November 18-19 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in Bangkok.
Don made this remark after Associated Press reported that Biden was skipping the summit to attend his granddaughter Naomi Biden’s wedding.
Naomi is scheduled to marry her fiancé Peter Neal at the White House’s South Lawn on November 19.
The White House recently informed the Thai embassy in Washington DC that the president will have Vice President Kamala Harris represent him at the two-day summit.
Biden is scheduled to attend the G20 summit on November 15-16 and will head straight back to Washington instead of stopping over at Bangkok.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat had said earlier that many leaders had accepted Thailand’s invitation to the Apec summit, including Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore. He added that there is a high possibility that Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will also attend the summit.