Disaster mitigation agencies on standby as Noru hits provinces with heavy rain

Interior Minister General Anupong Paochinda issued the order on Monday, citing the Thai Meteorological Department’s forecast of heavy to very heavy rain and gusty winds hitting several provinces from Wednesday to Saturday.

Anupong said provincial disaster prevention and mitigation offices should establish an operation centre to monitor the weather as well as evaluate the impact in their areas, including the amount of rain, water levels in rivers and canals, and the discharge rate of dams and reservoirs.

These centres should keep residents updated and issue advance warnings, so people can prepare for evacuation if necessary.

The minister also tasked all disaster prevention and mitigation units to dispatch officials to survey their areas and prepare equipment such as water pumps, rescue boats and vehicles for delivery of survival bags. They should be ready for deployment at any time to provide aid and evacuate affected communities.