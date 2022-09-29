Many provinces get flash-flood warning for today, tomorrow

The Thai Meteorological Department issued its 19th weather warning on Thursday morning, stating Noru was due over Kham Khuean Kaeo district, Yasothon, at 4am with a sustained wind speed of 55 kilometres per hour.

It is moving west-northwest at a speed of 10km/hr and is expected to weaken into an active low pressure cell.

The depression, together with the rather strong southwest monsoon prevailing across the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf, will bring heavy to very heavy rains and gusty winds to the North, the Northeast, the Central region including Bangkok and its vicinity, the East and the South on Thursday and Friday.

The department advised people across the country to beware of rain water accumulation that may cause flash floods and overflows, especially along waterways near foothills and lowlands. Also, residents along the seashore should beware of inshore surges, it said.

The department also forecast 2-3-metre-high waves from Thursday to Saturday in the Andaman Sea and upper Gulf, which will become higher during thundershowers.

Waves in the lower Gulf will be about 2 metres high and get higher during thundershowers.

All ships have been advised to proceed with caution and steer clear of areas experiencing thundershowers, while small boats have been warned to stay ashore until Saturday.