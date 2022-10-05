Bangkokians advised to work from home today until Friday as more floods expected

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) deputy governor Tavida Kamolvej said on Tuesday the Chao Phraya River could overflow from Wednesday due to rising tide coupled with upstream runoffs and heavy rains influenced by the southwest monsoon.

She said the BMA is trying to manage the Chao Phraya level to prepare for additional water in the next couple of days. However, if the excessive water cannot be “pushed” into the Gulf in time, the river could overflow and flood riverside communities.

“We would therefore like to ask government agencies and private companies to allow their staff to work from home from October 5 to 7, or at least let them leave work early during this period,” she said.

The move is expected to help reduce traffic congestion and spare most people from getting stranded due to heavy rain and floods.

The BMA has been sending teams to survey river dams and flood levees every day so that communities in flood prone areas are alerted in time if the water reaches a critical level, Tavida added.

The Thailand Meteorological Department earlier forecast that high tide is expected in the Chao Phraya River from today, Wednesday, to Thursday next week (October 13).

It warned that increased water discharge rate from the Chao Phraya Dam and heavy rains influenced by the southwest monsoon would cause the river to rise by 1.7 to 2 metres above median sea level.