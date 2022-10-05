Living with floods
Nonthaburi’s Tha It community residents have been forced to coexist with a fresh wave of flooding on Wednesday.
While some people thought it fit to take a bath in floodwaters, many children took the opportunity to dive in for a swim.
Nonthaburi agencies were instructed to monitor the situation closely and stand ready to tackle floods, including deploying water pumps to mitigate the impact of further flooding.
Provincial government agencies have also been ordered to inform residents living near river and flood-prone areas of impending flooding.
