background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
SATURDAY, October 29, 2022
nationthailand
Living with floods

Living with floods

WEDNESDAY, October 05, 2022
THE NATION

Nonthaburi’s Tha It community residents have been forced to coexist with a fresh wave of flooding on Wednesday.

While some people thought it fit to take a bath in floodwaters, many children took the opportunity to dive in for a swim.

Living with floods

Nonthaburi agencies were instructed to monitor the situation closely and stand ready to tackle floods, including deploying water pumps to mitigate the impact of further flooding.

 

Living with floods

Provincial government agencies have also been ordered to inform residents living near river and flood-prone areas of impending flooding.

Living with floods Living with floods

THE NATION
TAGS
floodNonthaburiResidentscoexistenceSwimmingNews UpdateBreaking News
RELATED