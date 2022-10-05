Anupong upbeat govt can manage floodwaters, doesn't expect 2011 crisis

While the waters were moving south to Bangkok, the capital has been battered by heavy rain for several consecutive days, causing brief flooding on major roads.

Public apprehension over serious flooding was heightened after a warning by the Royal Thai Navy’s Hydrographic Department that sea tides would rise from today, Wednesday, to Thursday next week while heavy rains would continue to batter the country because of a monsoon ridge and influence of a monsoon wind.

The Meteorological Department has predicted that rainfall in the upper parts of the North and Northeast would ease by Sunday, but the Central region, the East, the South and Bangkok would continue to experience heavy showers.

When asked whether the situation would be as bad as in 2011, Anupong said it would not be that severe on condition that the country is not hit by more tropical storms and there is no new monsoon ridge across Thailand.

“In 2011, there were three tropical storms and three consecutive monsoon ridges passing across the country, resulting in heavy rains and causing the government to be unable to drain waters in time,” Anupong said.

“But this year, it will be severe only in areas where water flows through. If there are no more monsoons or monsoon ridges, we can handle the situation.”

He said all government agencies concerned plan to provide remedies to help people affected by flooding.

The government would try to miminise the impact from the draining of floodwaters, but the government needs support from the people downstream to let the water flow through their areas and into the sea, Anupong made it clear.