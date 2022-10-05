IEAT told to keep close watch on flood situation at Ayutthaya industrial estates
The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) has been instructed to closely monitor the flood situation at three industrial estates in Ayutthaya, Industry Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said on Wednesday.
This came after Chao Phraya and Rama VI dam officials said they would increase water drainage to cope with flooding in nearby areas.
Suriya pointed out that the move by both dams would put the three industrial estates of Nakhon Luang, Bang Pa-In and Ban Wa at risk of flooding.
“The IEAT has been instructed to closely monitor the flood situation at the three estates,” he said.
Suriya added that the IEAT has also been instructed to prepare emergency measures to lessen the impact of flooding on the industrial sector.
Meanwhile, IEAT governor Veeris Ammarapala said the authority had raised the flood alert level after both dams announced they would increase water drainage.
He said the three industrial estates are following the situation closely, adding that they have set up flood barriers and prepared water pumps to tackle any flooding.
“The three estates have the potential to deal with the flood crisis,” he said, adding that the IEAT’s move to raise its flood alert level is aimed at preparing for an emergency that could occur any time.
The three estates have also been instructed to check the durability of flood barriers and follow news related to flooding so they are not caught by surprise.
“The IEAT is confident these measures will enable it to handle the flood situation to mitigate the impact on businesses and residents,” he added.