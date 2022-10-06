Law Society offers to help families of shooting spree victims seek compensation from government

As of 3pm on Thursday, the Royal Thai Police updated the death toll at 36, saying 24 children and 12 adults were killed, including the alleged gunman, his wife and his son. Twelve others were injured.

The spokesman said lawyers from the council would assist the families to file complaints to receive compensation for deaths and injuries from the Justice Ministry based on the crime victims compensation act.

Weerasak said the victims are entitled to receive compensation for medical bills and the cost of physical and mental rehabilitation.