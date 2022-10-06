Law Society offers to help families of shooting spree victims seek compensation from government
The Law Society of Thailand has offered to help families of the victims of Thursday's shooting spree in Nong Bua Lamphu, allegedly by a sacked policeman, to seek compensation from the Justice Ministry.
Weerasak Chotewanit, the spokesman of the Law Society of Thailand, the president of the lawyer profession council, Wichian Chupthaisong, told the council to get ready to help families of those killed and injured in the incident at the Uthai Sawan Tambon Administration Organisation and its nursery in Na Klang district.
As of 3pm on Thursday, the Royal Thai Police updated the death toll at 36, saying 24 children and 12 adults were killed, including the alleged gunman, his wife and his son. Twelve others were injured.
The spokesman said lawyers from the council would assist the families to file complaints to receive compensation for deaths and injuries from the Justice Ministry based on the crime victims compensation act.
Weerasak said the victims are entitled to receive compensation for medical bills and the cost of physical and mental rehabilitation.
Families of the killed victims would also be entitled to receive compensation for deaths, and the injured victims would receive compensation for being unable to work and for other damage.