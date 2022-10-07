Police vow to tackle drug addiction within ranks after mass killing by ex-cop

Police expect investigations to show that the killer was stressed and intoxicated with drugs, National Police chief Damrongsak Kittipraphat said.

He added that the force would respond by making efforts to tackle problems of drug addiction within its ranks.

"The police will take lessons learned from this incident, including tactics to tackle such incidents effectively and efforts to solve drug addiction issues," he said.

The killer went on the rampage shortly after appearing in court on a drugs charge on Thursday morning, Damrongsak said.

The court was scheduled to issue its verdict in the case on Friday.