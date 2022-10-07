The nation mourns
The national flag will be flown at half-mast on Friday in mourning of those killed in the Nong Bua Lamphu massacre on Thursday.
Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has also instructed the Interior and Social Development and Human Security ministries to provide psychiatric help to victims’ families.
The premier is also urging people to not share images and clips of the incident as it will be distressing for victims and their families.
Prayut has also ordered relevant government agencies to step up and oversee the investigation, blood collection, psychiatric help, transportation and compensation, etc.
The PM himself will visit the victims’ families on Friday, Anucha said.
He added that victims’ families will initially be provided with the following compensation from the PM’s Office:
- Death: 200,000 baht
- Severe injury: 100,000 baht
- Disability: 200,000 baht
- Non-serious injury: 50,000 baht
More compensation will be provided in line with the situation, Anucha said.
The shooting spree at the nursery in Uthai Sawan tambon administration organisation compound claimed 38 lives, including 24 children, and left 12 injured.