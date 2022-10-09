Nation Group joins partners in offering help to swamped Pathum Thani community
Nation Group and its partners handed out 109 relief packs to flood victims in Pathum Thani Muang district’s Ban Lama community on Sunday.
The group was met by many residents, some of whom had to row out on boats due to high water levels.
Nation Group’s CEO Shine Bunnag reckoned the community had been under water for more than eight weeks, pointing out that many households may require access to medicines, especially if they have bedridden patients.
“The Nation Group is ready to work with partners on mitigating people’s suffering,” he said.
Meanwhile, community leader Sombat Songsan thanked the Nation Group and its partners, saying nobody has responded to the community so far. “We want to thank the Nation Group and its partners for assistance,” she said.
