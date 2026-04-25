Japanese PM faces fresh pressure amid reported rift with close ally

Japanese media have reported signs of a deepening split within the Japanese government, with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said to have mentioned the possibility of resignation amid worsening disagreements with close ally Takaya Imai, a former key aide to the late former prime minister Shinzo Abe.

According to the reports, tensions between the two have been building for some time, beginning with differences over the timing of a possible lower house dissolution and later widening into disputes over foreign policy.

The reports said Takaichi was also blocked over a proposal involving the military, after she allegedly sought to send the Japan Self-Defence Forces to the Strait of Hormuz in a move seen as aimed at pleasing US President Donald Trump. She was reportedly forced to abandon the plan after being sharply challenged by Imai.