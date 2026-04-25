World Penguin Day 2026 warns of extinction threat from warming seas

Penguins are facing one of the gravest extinction threats among the world’s birds, as climate change, pollution and overfishing put pressure on several species and their habitats.

World Penguin Day, marked every year on April 25, highlights the beauty and vulnerability of penguins, while drawing attention to the threats facing their survival.

Penguins are considered one of the most threatened groups of birds in the world. In 2026, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) classified the emperor penguin as endangered, warning that climate change and shrinking sea ice are putting the species at increasing risk.

Among the most serious warnings is the future of the emperor penguin. Research cited by the British Antarctic Survey suggests that more than 90% of emperor penguin colonies could become quasi-extinct by the end of this century if current global warming trends continue.