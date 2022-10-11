Met Dept warns of temperature drop, heavy rain across Central, South
The Meteorological Department on Tuesday warned residents of lower Central and southern provinces to brace for heavy rain while forecasting a sharp drop in temperatures for Northeasterners.
The Northeast will see the mercury plummet by 2-4 degree Celsius this week, while the North, Central and East regions will experience falls of 1-3C, the department added.
It added that isolated heavy rains would hit the lower Central region on Tuesday. Upper Thailand will also see strong winds.
Meanwhile the South can expect isolated heavy to very heavy rain.
In its sixth variable weather warning issued at 5am on Tuesday, the department explained that temperature drops and heavy rain were the result of a high-pressure system over upper Thailand and a monsoon trough in the South, respectively.
The heavy rain warning for Tuesday covers the following areas:
Central: Ratchaburi and Samut Songkhram.
South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket
The department said the Gulf of Thailand will see waves about 2 metres high and all ships should proceed with caution until Friday.