Twelve Northeast provinces get flood warning amid 'heavy rains' today, Fri
Twelve provinces in the Northeast might be hit by floods, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Thursday.
The department issued a warning saying an active low-pressure cell from the upper Philippines had moved to the South China Sea and was expected to intensify as it makes landfall in Vietnam on Thursday and Friday.
This will bring more rain to the Northeast, the East and the Central region including Bangkok and its vicinity on Friday and Saturday, the department forecast.
Moreover, there is a chance of heavy rains in the Northeast provinces of Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani.
The department advised people there to beware of severe conditions that may cause flash floods and overflows, especially those who live along foothills near waterways and lowlands.
It asked people to closely follow warnings and updates on the website http://www.tmd.go.th or via hotline 1182.