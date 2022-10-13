Twelve Northeast provinces get flood warning amid 'heavy rains' today, Fri

This will bring more rain to the Northeast, the East and the Central region including Bangkok and its vicinity on Friday and Saturday, the department forecast.

Moreover, there is a chance of heavy rains in the Northeast provinces of Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani.

The department advised people there to beware of severe conditions that may cause flash floods and overflows, especially those who live along foothills near waterways and lowlands.

It asked people to closely follow warnings and updates on the website http://www.tmd.go.th or via hotline 1182.