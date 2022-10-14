Prayut orders new strategy to deal with online investment fraud, scams

Deputy government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said on Friday that the PM has instructed relevant state agencies to tackle the problem of investment scams operating on social media, illegal fund-raising efforts and fraudulent investment schemes that are not permitted by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

“The prime minister has ordered pre-emptive steps in which sites found involved will get access to their accounts and websites blocked to lessen the impact on the public,” Rachada said.

She added that the SEC and the Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry have created a joint working group to tackle online investment scams.