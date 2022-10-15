THB10,000 fine for blocking Bangkok canals as city braces for floods

The BMA issued the warning via Facebook in a bid to keep Bangkok’s main flood defences – its network of canals – free of garbage that prevents drainage. Satellite provinces of the capital were inundated this week as river levels rose, threatening a return of floods that paralysed parts of Bangkok last month.

City Hall said all oversized garbage must be dumped at designated areas only.

The normal fine for people dumping garbage outside these areas is 2,000 baht. However, those caught tipping oversize trash into waterways will be hit with a 10,000-baht penalty as punishment for obstructing drainage, one of the main causes of flooding. Members of the public who give information used to catch a dumper will be rewarded with part of the fine money, the BMA said.

It added that city residents can drop their oversized garbage at selected BMA refuse points free of charge every Saturday and Sunday from 9am to noon. Locations of the oversize refuse points can be found at http://www.prbangkok.com or by scanning the QR code.

Alternatively, residents can call their district office to pick up oversized garbage at their homes for a fee starting from 150 baht.

The BMA also advised people to wear gloves, face masks and follow Covid-19 preventive measures when dumping large items of garbage.