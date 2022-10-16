Thunderstorms for South today, rest of Thailand gets break from heavy rain: Met Dept

Sunday’s 24-hour regional weather forecast:

North: Morning cool with strong wind. Isolated rain mostly in Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun. Temperature lows of 21-23C and highs of 27-33C.

Northeast: Cool and strong winds. Isolated rain mostly in Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperature lows of 19-21C and highs of 26-28C.

Central: Cloudy and isolated rain mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Suphanburi and Kanchanaburi. Temperature lows of 20-22C and highs of 26-28C.

East: Cloudy and isolated light rain, mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaew and Chachoengsao. Temperature lows of 20-22C and highs of 27-31C. Waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres in thundershowers.

South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rain in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla. Temperature lows of 22-24C and highs of 30-33C. Waves 1-2 metres high rising above 2 metres in thundershowers.

South: (west coast): Widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Ranong, Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Temperature lows of 23-24C and highs of 26-30C. Waves 1-2 metres high rising above 2 metres in thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cloudy and isolated light rain. Temperature lows of 20-22C and highs of 26-28C.