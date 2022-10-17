Rollerblading down Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Road costs Canadian 1,000 baht

Jordan McIver, 37, appeared in a TikTok video weaving his way through traffic on the busy road on Friday.

The poster said the video was filmed between Soi Nana to Soi On Nut, meaning the enterprising McIver saved 37 baht on the Skytrain fare.

However, police didn’t see it that way and the Canadian ended up with perhaps the most expensive ticket ever to travel the 7-kilometre route.

After spotting the viral video online, the cops tracked down the Canadian to a condo in the Lumpini area.

On Sunday, McIver was called in to Lumpini Police Station, where he admitted to being the man in the video. In his defence he said he was rollerblading down Sukhumvit for exercise and sightseeing without knowing it was against the law. He paid up and promised not to rollerblade on Bangkok roads again.