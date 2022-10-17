Phuket residents come out in force to do a big clean after floods

Phuket governor Narong Woonciew launched the big cleaning campaign on Monday to help bring life back to normal.

Continuous heavy rain from Saturday to late Sunday flooded all three districts in the province, affecting more than 6,080 people from 1,850 households in 80 villages.

The inundation also damaged five roads and three bridges, while water and electricity in some areas were cut off due to landslides. No casualties were reported due to the landslide.

Provincial authorities have set up temporary shelters at the administration premises of Thep Krasattri, Kamala, Kathu and Talat Yai subdistricts.

Narong said since Saturday, provincial authorities had deployed water pumps in flooded areas to help speed up the draining and facilitate traffic flow. He said water trucks will also be deployed on Monday to spray off the mud and debris from roads.

Those who need help can call the Phuket municipality hotline at 1132.