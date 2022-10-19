NBTC urged to make a decision on planned True-Dtac merger
A telecommunications academic urged the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) to decide on the planned merger between two telecom giants as avoiding this would affect consumers and become a norm.
Suebsak Suebpakdee said the NBTC should also consider the merger between True Corporation and Total Access Communication (Dtac) in various aspects, such as consumer protection, service fees and fair competition, before making a decision on Thursday.
He said the NBTC has authority to consider telecommunication operators’ reports before and after the merger, and launch additional measures if society is uncertain over fees, quality and customer service.
“We understand the NBTC must consider this merger deal carefully as this issue is in the public interest,” he said.
The NBTC had set up working teams and subcommittees to study the merger. It also sought help from other agencies, such as Chulalongkorn University and the Office of the Council of State.
Suebsak said it is normal for consumers to be concerned about the impact of the deal on service fees and other related issues as the telecommunications business involves various aspects, such as telecom spectrum licences and service fees.
He did not expect service fees to rise by 200 per cent as some subcommitee members believe, as the NBTC has a mechanism to control such fees and ensure there is no market domination.
He also pointed out that the telecommunication service fee is currently lower than the fee by NBTC.
“The NBTC now has plenty of information, so we believe it is time to make a decision on this merger deal because avoiding a decision will affect consumers and become a norm,” he said.
Suebsak also pointed out that people are keeping an eye on the NBTC whether it has already made full use of its knowledge and skills to tackle thorny issues.
He said all five NBTC board members have a right to vote and explain reasons for their decision.
“Hence, we would like to ask the NBTC board members to be confident that they are working in line with their duties,” he said, adding that society is ready to listen if they have a good reason for their decision.
He also expects the NBTC to maintain a balance between supporting the telecommunications industry and protecting consumers.
Separately, the Thailand Consumers Council has invited people to hear the NBTC's decision on the merger of the two telecom giants at the NBTC headquarters in Bangkok's Phaya Thai district on Thursday at 9am.
On its Facebook post on Wednesday, the council said the NBTC must reveal all reports from its advisers and open hearings with the public, as this merger deal affects people nationwide.