NBTC urged to make a decision on planned True-Dtac merger

He said the NBTC has authority to consider telecommunication operators’ reports before and after the merger, and launch additional measures if society is uncertain over fees, quality and customer service.

“We understand the NBTC must consider this merger deal carefully as this issue is in the public interest,” he said.

The NBTC had set up working teams and subcommittees to study the merger. It also sought help from other agencies, such as Chulalongkorn University and the Office of the Council of State.

Suebsak said it is normal for consumers to be concerned about the impact of the deal on service fees and other related issues as the telecommunications business involves various aspects, such as telecom spectrum licences and service fees.

He did not expect service fees to rise by 200 per cent as some subcommitee members believe, as the NBTC has a mechanism to control such fees and ensure there is no market domination.

He also pointed out that the telecommunication service fee is currently lower than the fee by NBTC.

“The NBTC now has plenty of information, so we believe it is time to make a decision on this merger deal because avoiding a decision will affect consumers and become a norm,” he said.