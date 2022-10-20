Mild quake reported in Chiang Mai, Phrae

The Thai Meteorological Department’s Earthquake Observation Division said the quake occurred at 4.36am with its epicentre in Mae Kheu subdistrict at a depth of 2 kilometres.

The tremor could be felt by residents in Doi Saket, Muang, San Kamphaeng, San Sai and Mae Rim districts.

People in Lamphun’s Muang and Ban Thi districts and Phayao’s Dok Khamtai district also felt the quake, said the division.

Earlier, at 1.40am on Thursday, the division also reported a milder 3.7-magnitude quake in Long district of Phrae province at a depth of 3 kilometres. The tremor could be felt in Phrae’s Long, Sung Men, Wang Chin, Den Chai and Muang districts and Uttaradit’s Tha Pla district.

There have been no reports of damaged buildings or casualties so far, while officials are investigating affected areas to provide emergency assistance.

The Royal Irrigation Department ordered a quick inspection of dams in Chiang Mai and nearby provinces and found no impact on any of the structures.

For updates, check out the Meteorological Department’s website: http://www.earthquake.tmd.go.th/home.php.