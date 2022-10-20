Narathiwat police chief transferred over suspicion of allegedly aiding drug/arms suspects

The source cited an order by National Police chief Pol General Damrongsak Kittiprapas on Wednesday instructing Narathiwat police chief Pol Maj-General Waesamae Salae to drop all his current duties. He has been stationed at the RTP’s operations centre in Bangkok until further notice.

The order reportedly said the transfer was to maintain the orderly and efficient operation of the police force.

The source speculated that Waesamae was transferred to prepare for an investigation after lawyer Atchariya Ruangrattanapong, chairman of the Crime Victims Assistance Club, had on October 10 filed a complaint with the National Police chief.

Atchariya claimed the Narathiwat police chief had allegedly issued certificates allowing suspects involved in drugs and weapons dealing in the province to pass security checkpoints without undergoing screening.