Air quality in 12 areas around Bangkok, vicinity unsafe
Air quality in 12 areas around Bangkok and its vicinity descended to unsafe levels on Thursday morning, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration reported.
PM2.5 (particles less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter) readings were in the range of 34-62 micrograms per cubic metre (μg/m3). Thailand’s safe levels are 50 μg/m3 or lower.
As of 7am, the polluted areas were Nong Khaem (62 μg/m3), Bang Sue (59 μg/m3), Samphanthawong (55 μg/m3) Prawet (55 μg/m3), Bang Phlat (54 μg/m3) Lat Krabang (54 μg/m3), Khlong Sam Wa (54 μg/m3), Thawi Watthana (53 μg/m3), Yannawa (53 μg/m3), Pathumwan (52 μg/m3), Taling Chan (52 μg/m3) and Pom Prap Sattru Phai (51 μg/m3).
Meanwhile, the air quality in 55 of 71 areas around Bangkok and its surroundings were at the moderate level, or 38-50 μg/m3.
People in the area where the air quality is bad have been advised to monitor their health and reduce the time they spend outdoors, or use protective equipment if they develop a cough, difficulty breathing or eye irritation.
Meanwhile, people undergoing special healthcare should also reduce the time they spend outdoors or use protective equipment. They must see a doctor immediately if they develop a cough, have difficulty breathing, encounter eye inflammation, a headache, an irregular heartbeat, experience nausea or feel fatigued.
The PM2.5 situation can be followed on Air4Thai.com or bangkokairquality.com websites, the CAPM Facebook page, or via Air4Thai and AirBKK smartphone applications.