Air quality in 12 areas around Bangkok, vicinity unsafe

People in the area where the air quality is bad have been advised to monitor their health and reduce the time they spend outdoors, or use protective equipment if they develop a cough, difficulty breathing or eye irritation.

Meanwhile, people undergoing special healthcare should also reduce the time they spend outdoors or use protective equipment. They must see a doctor immediately if they develop a cough, have difficulty breathing, encounter eye inflammation, a headache, an irregular heartbeat, experience nausea or feel fatigued.

The PM2.5 situation can be followed on Air4Thai.com or bangkokairquality.com websites, the CAPM Facebook page, or via Air4Thai and AirBKK smartphone applications.