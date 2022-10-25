Air quality at unsafe levels in 14 Bangkok districts
The air quality in 14 areas around Bangkok and its vicinity plunged to unsafe levels on Tuesday morning, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reported.
PM2.5 (dust particles less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter) readings were in the range of 30-70 micrograms per cubic metre (μg/m3). Thailand’s standard for safe levels of PM2.5 in the air is 50 μg/m3 or lower.
As of 7am, the polluted areas were Wang Thonglang, Pathumwan, Yannawa, Khlong San, Bangkok Yai, Bangkok Noi, Taling Chan, Thawi Watthana, Phasi Charoen, Nong Khaem, Bang Bon, Bang Sue, Bueng Kum, and Bang Phlat districts.
From Tuesday to Sunday (October 25-30), the high pressure covering upper Thailand has caused a decline in air circulation, resulting in an increase in dust particles, the BMA said.
The city authority advised people in areas where the air quality is bad to refrain from outdoor activities or reduce the time they spend outdoors.
The PM2.5 situation can be followed on bangkokairquality.com, pr-bangkok.com, Bangkok's Environment Department, Air Quality and Noise Management Division, BMA Facebook pages, or AirBKK smartphone application.
People can also report clues on the source of air pollution via Traffy Fondue application, the BMA added.