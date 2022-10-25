Air quality at unsafe levels in 14 Bangkok districts

As of 7am, the polluted areas were Wang Thonglang, Pathumwan, Yannawa, Khlong San, Bangkok Yai, Bangkok Noi, Taling Chan, Thawi Watthana, Phasi Charoen, Nong Khaem, Bang Bon, Bang Sue, Bueng Kum, and Bang Phlat districts.

From Tuesday to Sunday (October 25-30), the high pressure covering upper Thailand has caused a decline in air circulation, resulting in an increase in dust particles, the BMA said.

The city authority advised people in areas where the air quality is bad to refrain from outdoor activities or reduce the time they spend outdoors.