252-year-old Uttaradit temple to celebrate Loy Krathong for first time

Local elders as well as housewives have prepared coconut shell krathongs and donated them to temples for the joyous festival.

Khung Taphao subdistrict mayor Rungsak Liangprasert said Wat Khung Taphao is truly an ancient temple, being built since the Ayutthaya Kingdom.

He said Loy Krathong will be held at the temple this year for the first time since it was established during the reign of King Taksin the Great in 1770.

Local residents are obviously excited and have prepared coconut shells for the temple so elders can make krathongs, Rungsak said, adding that more than 10,000 krathongs have already been made.