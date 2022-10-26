252-year-old Uttaradit temple to celebrate Loy Krathong for first time
A temple in Uttaradit plans to hold its first Loy Krathong festival since it was founded 252 years ago.
Wat Khung Taphao in Mueang Uttaradit district will celebrate the grand event on November 7 and 8 at nearby piers, using thousands of coconut shells as krathongs.
Local elders as well as housewives have prepared coconut shell krathongs and donated them to temples for the joyous festival.
Khung Taphao subdistrict mayor Rungsak Liangprasert said Wat Khung Taphao is truly an ancient temple, being built since the Ayutthaya Kingdom.
He said Loy Krathong will be held at the temple this year for the first time since it was established during the reign of King Taksin the Great in 1770.
Local residents are obviously excited and have prepared coconut shells for the temple so elders can make krathongs, Rungsak said, adding that more than 10,000 krathongs have already been made.
The temple’s abbot had earlier suggested that residents use leftover coconut shells and candles to make krathongs instead of banana leaves.
Monks will perform a religious ritual for the krathongs before using them for the festival.
Apart from thanking the Goddess of Water Phra Mae Khongkha during the festival, people hope to float away bad luck using the krathongs and wish for good things. The occasion also draws young people to temples.