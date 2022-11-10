Doi Inthanon sees frozen dew for third day as temperature drops to 3 degree

The coolest temperature of 3 degrees was recorded at Kew Mae Pan viewpoint – the lowest temperature so far this season.

On Thursday, the Kew Mae Pan Nature Trail was packed with visitors who arrived to catch a glorious sunrise and click photos.

Some 2,728 tourists visited Doi Inthanon National Park on Wednesday. Of the figure, 1,733 were Thai and 995 foreigners.

Tourists also headed to Sui Tang camping ground at Doi Pha Hom Pok National Park in Chiang Mai – where the temperature fell to 15 degrees – to see a vast sea of fog and a brilliant orange-tinged sunrise.