Doi Inthanon sees frozen dew for third day as temperature drops to 3 degree
Doi Inthanon witnessed “moei karb”, or frozen dew, for the third time this winter season as the temperature plummeted to 3 degrees Celsius on Thursday.
The coolest temperature of 3 degrees was recorded at Kew Mae Pan viewpoint – the lowest temperature so far this season.
On Thursday, the Kew Mae Pan Nature Trail was packed with visitors who arrived to catch a glorious sunrise and click photos.
Some 2,728 tourists visited Doi Inthanon National Park on Wednesday. Of the figure, 1,733 were Thai and 995 foreigners.
Tourists also headed to Sui Tang camping ground at Doi Pha Hom Pok National Park in Chiang Mai – where the temperature fell to 15 degrees – to see a vast sea of fog and a brilliant orange-tinged sunrise.
The Meteorological Department had advised people in northern Thailand to take care as a cold front descended across that region, which would result in cool-cold mornings with fog from November 9 to 15.