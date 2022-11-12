Motorcades of world leaders to hit Bangkok streets at 1-min intervals for Apec

Bangkokians can expect traffic disruption as roads are closed for the motorcades.

The Apec chiefs – 14 country leaders and 10 representatives – will stay at 20 hotels around the capital, the ministry told foreign embassies in a Friday briefing on summit arrangements.

Roads and the MRT subway station around QNSCC will be closed for the entire week of Apec meetings from November 14-19, bringing traffic disruption around the venue close to Sukhumvit Road’s Asok Intersection.

Friday’s briefing was joined by ambassadors from six Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation members and representatives from 35 economies.

The 14 economies sending their leaders to the Bangkok summit are Japan, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, The Philippines, Brunei, Singapore, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Chile.

Leaders’ representatives will be sent by Russia, South Korea, Malaysia, United States, Mexico and Peru.

Apec leaders and representatives will use three airports, namely Air Force Wing 6 (for private planes), Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi. The aircraft used by foreign leaders and their delegations will be parked at U-Tapao Airport in Rayong.

The summit – held under the concept “Open. Connect. Balance.” – will start with the Apec Concluding Senior Officials' Meeting on Monday (November 14), followed by the 33rd Apec Ministerial Meeting on November 17 and the 29th Apec Economic Leaders’ Meeting on November 18-19.