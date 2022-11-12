19 luxury Bangkok hotels housing Apec leaders to be off-limits

The hotels are Grand Hyatt Erawan, Anantara Siam, Park Hyatt Bangkok, Rosewood Bangkok, The Okura Prestige, The Athenee, Conrad Bangkok, Kimpton Maa-Lai, Sindhorn Kempinski, Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, Siam Kempinski, SO/ Bangkok, Waldorf Astoria, St Regis Bangkok, Marriott Marquis Queen's Park, the Sukhothai, Banyan Tree, Mandarin Oriental and Shangri-La.

The Public Assembly Act empowers any government minister to designate places where “no public assembly shall obstruct their gateway, impede the performance of their duties, or hinder access to their service”.

These locations are in addition to ones clearly specified in the legislation’s Article 8, namely state agency offices; airport, wharf, rail station or any other public transport station; hospital, education institution and religious establishment; and embassy, consulate or international organisation office.