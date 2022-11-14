Prayut welcomes youth delegation, as summit kicks off at QSNCC
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha welcomed representatives of the “Apec Voices of the Future”, who were at Government House to deliver their “youth declaration” on Monday.
Upon receiving their declaration, the PM said they are the “voices of the future” and the older generation should be their role models.
The premier also pointed out that this project has been running for several years now, and leaders from all countries should come up with policies for the younger population.
Prayut also called on Thai people to be good hosts and keep Bangkok clean during Apec 2022, as the country is welcoming delegates from many different countries.
He added that later in the day he will be checking out the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, where the Apec Summit is being hosted.
After speaking to reporters, he led the young delegation on a tour around Government House before posing for photos with them outside the Thai Khu Fa building.
Reporters said the premier appeared to be in a good mood and spoke playfully to the young people. When asked if he was particularly happy today, Prayut responded by saying he was happy every day.
As for preparations for the Apec Summit, he said, it is more than 90% ready because preparations have been made for years now.
As for what’s on the agenda at the summit, Prayut said there is nothing to be concerned about as many topics have already been discussed at the Asean Summit last week. He added that the Apec Summit will focus on the economy.
