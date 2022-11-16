Thailand’s hosting of Apec meetings expected to benefit economy, boost tourism

The key leaders' summit will be held at Bangkok's Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre on November 18 and 19 under the theme of “Open. Connect. Balance”, with the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economy model for sustainable development in the spotlight.

Anucha said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had tasked the organising committee and related agencies with working together to make sure the country, as the host, benefits in three aspects:

1. The Apec meetings this week would significantly boost the economic recovery of Thailand and its trade partners in the Asia-Pacific region. During the summit member countries are expected to push measures to revive international travel and trade in the region, with the Covid-19 pandemic subsiding.

Meanwhile, Thailand will highlight the BCG model, which will benefit the country’s economy and the general public in the long term through sustainable and environmentally friendly business operations.

2. The summit will be a platform for Thailand to demonstrate to the global community its potential and readiness to host world-class meetings regardless of global challenges such as the pandemic and international tensions. This year’s meeting is also the first time in four years that Apec leaders will meet in-person.

3. The meetings are a great opportunity to promote Thailand’s tourism industry that is recovering from the impact of the pandemic. More than 3,000 international leaders, representatives and delegations are expected to participate in various forums, while over 2,000 foreign journalists will also be in Thailand to cover the event.