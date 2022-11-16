Officials conclude discussions on three key items on Apec agenda
Three key priorities were discussed during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Concluding Senior Officials’ Meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry said.
Officials focused on facilitating free and open trade and investment, reconnecting the region, and promoting a balanced, inclusive and sustainable economic growth based on the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economy model.
Regarding opening up to all trade and investment opportunities, Apec continued to make headway on the revived discussions for a free trade area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP) in the post-Covid-19 context.
"Apec experts have developed a multi-year work plan to establish a long-term framework for the FTAAP agenda," the Foreign Ministry said. "The aim is to build capacity for Apec economies to ensure that they are better prepared for any future pandemic and narrow the development gap."
On reconnecting the region, Apec senior officials took stock of tangible achievements of the Safe Passage Taskforce and endorsed its recommendations on how Apec’s safe passage work should be carried forward, especially to continue building the region’s resilience against future disruptions.
"In addition, the meeting endorsed the report on the implementation of the 'Apec Internet and Digital Economy Roadmap and Apec Economic Policy Report 2022 on Structural Reform' and 'Green Recovery from Economic Shocks', which will help to enhance digital and physical connectivity in the region," the Foreign Ministry said.
On promoting a balanced, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, Apec senior officials noted the final draft of “Bangkok Goals on BCG Economy”, which will be submitted for leaders’ endorsement on Saturday.
"The Bangkok Goals will serve as a roadmap to advance Apec’s sustainability and inclusion objectives in a more holistic and integrating manner," the Foreign Ministry said.
As a key driving force of the Apec process, the senior officials wrapped up their year-long preparations to move on to the next stage where Apec ministers and economic leaders will endorse key outcomes and shape the direction for our region going forward.
