Varawut, special US envoy discuss reduction of methane emissions

Both Thailand and the US have been participating in the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as the 27th Conference of the Parties, or COP27, in Egypt from November 6 to 18.

Accompanying Varawut were ministry permanent secretary Jatuporn Buruspat, Department of Marine and Coastal Resources director-general Atthaphol Charoenchansa, Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning Office secretary-general Phirun Saiyasitpanich, and Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organisation executive director Kiatchai Maitriwong.

After the discussions, Varawut said he highlighted Thailand’s resolution and goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 per cent by 2030 as outlined in the Nationally Determined Contributions, as well as a long-term strategy to eliminate all greenhouse gas emissions by 2065.

Among the measures to be implemented are the Bio-Circular-Green Economy model to ensure sustainable economic growth.

Varawut said Kerry expressed concern over methane gas emissions in Thailand and around the world, as methane is actually a greater contributor to global warming than carbon dioxide.

“Methane is 26-28 times more harmful than carbon dioxide,” said Varawut. “In Thailand, methane emissions have been found in agricultural and animal husbandry sectors, especially from the millions of rai of rice paddy that have been flooded for extended periods.”