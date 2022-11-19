Road closures in Bangkok for last day of Apec Summit

The following sections of these roads will be closed from 7.30am-9.30am and 11am-1pm on Saturday:

- Ploenchit Road (Ratchaprasong Intersection to Ploenchit Intersection)

- Sukhumvit Road (Ploenchit Intersection to Soi Sukhumvit 22)

- Ratchadamri Road (Ratchaprasong Intersection to Sala Daeng Intersection)

- Wireless Road (Ploenchit Intersection to Witthayu Intersection)

- Duang Phithak Road

- Ratchadapisek Road (Asok Intersection to Rama IV Intersection)

- Rama IV Road (Sala Daeng Intersection to Rama IV Intersection)

- Sathorn Road (Witthayu Intersection to Narinthon Intersection)

The following sections of these expressways will also be closed during the same period on Saturday:

- Entrance of Surawong Expressway and exit of Silom Expressway

- Phaya Thai Elevated Road to Makkasan Elevated Road

- Makkasan Elevated Road to Ploenchit Expressway and entrance and exit of Rama IV-2 Expressway

Police advised motorists to avoid these routes on Saturday. Traffic police have been deployed to direct motorists to detours instead. For inquiries, contact the 1197 police hotline. Maps of detour routes can be viewed at facebook.com/1197Callcenter.