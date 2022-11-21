Drone retrieves Bangkok jet skier’s body from Kanchanaburi reservoir
The hunt for an 18-year-old who suffered a jet ski accident in Kanchanaburi’s Srinakarin Dam reservoir last month ended on Saturday when a team of divers finally located his body.
Mawin Netdecha, a tourist from Bangkok, was on a visit to the reservoir when fell from a jet ski being driven by a friend on October 24.
Rescuers began searching immediately but called off their mission on November 9 after finding no signs of the missing teen.
On Friday, a Navy team began searching the reservoir with underwater drones.
On Saturday morning, 20 dive teams from several provinces entered the water on a 48-hour search mission. At around 3pm, divers located Mawin’s body lying at the bottom of the reservoir at a depth of 70 metres. However, they were unable to retrieve it.
At 6pm on Sunday, the team launched an underwater drone, which finally brought the body to the surface at 7.05pm.
A medical team performed a basic autopsy on the corpse before it was sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Police General Hospital in Bangkok.
