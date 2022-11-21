Drone retrieves Bangkok jet skier’s body from Kanchanaburi reservoir

Rescuers began searching immediately but called off their mission on November 9 after finding no signs of the missing teen.

On Friday, a Navy team began searching the reservoir with underwater drones.

On Saturday morning, 20 dive teams from several provinces entered the water on a 48-hour search mission. At around 3pm, divers located Mawin’s body lying at the bottom of the reservoir at a depth of 70 metres. However, they were unable to retrieve it.

At 6pm on Sunday, the team launched an underwater drone, which finally brought the body to the surface at 7.05pm.