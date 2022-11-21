After a few grim years, Hong Kong is ready to turn the corner

Speaking to a crowded gathering on “Hong Kong-Thailand: Entering a New Era of Opportunities”, representatives from Hong Kong’s trade and government agencies reaffirmed the future role of China’s special administrative region (SAR) as a gateway to connect markets and investors from the mainland with overseas interests.

The event was organised by Hong Kong Trade Development Council at Waldorf Astoria Bangkok on November 21.

Many months of pro-democracy protests in 2019-20 had rattled Hong Kong’s economy, which took a further hit soon after due to strict Covid-19 control measures following China’s zero-Covid policy.