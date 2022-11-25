EXAT seeks THB110 billion to build 5 new expressways

The second project is the MR10 section of Bangkok’s Third Ring Road connecting Chalong Rat Expressway, Nakhon Nayok and Saraburi provinces. The section is 17 kilometres long and requires an investment of 18 billion baht. Environmental impact assessment of the project is underway, the EXAT governor said.

The agency also would seek Cabinet endorsement for the construction of the MR6 section of the Kanchanaburi-Sakaeo expressway later this year. Construction could start next year with completion in 2025, he said.

Also, the EXAT would seek an estimated 20 billion baht to fund the construction of the 18km-long M7 section linking Chalong Rat Expressway, Srinakarin Road and Suvarnabhumi Airport, Surachet said.

He said a public hearing was underway for a project to build a new 17km-long double-deck expressway linking Ngam Wongwan Road and Rama IX Road, with an estimated budget of 30 billion baht. If things go as planned, the construction could start in 2025 for be completed in 2030.

The EXAT also plans a new expressway connecting Khanom district of Nakhon Si Thammarat province and Samui Island. It will be 17km long and require an investment of 25 billion baht. Construction is expected to be completed by 2030.