Gruelling Spartan Asia Pacific race starts in Phuket

Mackenzie cleared all 25 obstacles at the Blue Tree Resort venue to win in a time of 50.58 minutes. Reika Kijima from Japan won the women’s Super race, clocking 1.08.42.



Almost 10,000 athletes and their supporters from 26 countries in Asia Pacific are competing in the gruelling two-day event.



As well as adults, children aged four to 14 are taking part in the Spartan Kids obstacle race. There are four types of races — 10km Super with 25 obstacles, 5km Sprint with 20 obstacles, 3km Spartan Kids, and Hurricane Heat team competition. See www.facebook.com/spartanracethailand.



