3,000 runners compete in Spartan Thailand

The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) and six government agencies, including TAT and Chiang Mai province, have got the rights to organise the world's most brutal obstacle race at Huay Tung Tao Reservoir in Chiang Mai's Mae Rim district from August 12 and 14. TCEB is expected to generate 300 million baht for Thailand's economy.
Chiang Mai’s Deputy governor Sakchai Kunawatchaiyadet said on Friday at the press conference that Chiang Mai was glad to welcome 3,000 Thai and foreign runners from 30 countries in the race.
He expected competitors, their families, and their followers to be impressed with the race venue and other tourist attractions in Chiang Mai and nearby provinces, in line with Sports Tourism policy.
Chuta Tharachai, TCEB’s director of the Northern Region Office, said that it was TCEB’s important mission to get the rights to organise the Spartan Race World Series, which has a fan base of 2 million people from 40 countries.
It was an important project to stimulate, recover, and support the economy after the Covid-19 has been eased.
He expected to generate revenue from competitors and their followers, especially amateur athletes who have purchasing power equal to cyclists around the world.
He expected to generate around 300 million baht in four days which will reflect the readiness to operate business and tourism industry that has recovered. The results of this race will be a positive effect on the next host in recovering and stimulating the economy.
Michael Goodwin, Spartan Race’s managing director, said that the "Spartan Thailand 2022 Chiang Mai" will be a part of the SEA Regional Series along with races in Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam.
The next race “PHUKET – Spartan Asia Pacific Championship” will be hold in Phuket after this race.
He expected the next two races will attract 2 million Spartan Race fans to be interested in competing in Thailand.
The "Spartan Thailand 2022 Chiang Mai" is the which competitors must overcome various obstacles along the trail, such as mud, ziplines, nets and walls.
There are two categories of the race — Spartan Super (10km) and Spartan Sprint (5km).
For more information, please visit "Spartan Race Thailand" Facebook page www.facebook.com/spartanracethailand or website www.spartan.com.
Published : Aug 31, 2022
Published : August 13, 2022
By : THE NATION
