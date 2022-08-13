3,000 runners compete in Spartan Thailand

Chiang Mai’s Deputy governor Sakchai Kunawatchaiyadet said on Friday at the press conference that Chiang Mai was glad to welcome 3,000 Thai and foreign runners from 30 countries in the race.

He expected competitors, their families, and their followers to be impressed with the race venue and other tourist attractions in Chiang Mai and nearby provinces, in line with Sports Tourism policy.

Chuta Tharachai, TCEB’s director of the Northern Region Office, said that it was TCEB’s important mission to get the rights to organise the Spartan Race World Series, which has a fan base of 2 million people from 40 countries.

It was an important project to stimulate, recover, and support the economy after the Covid-19 has been eased.